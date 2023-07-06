LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Maxwell Emerson wanted to become a better teacher.
In Washington D.C. this week to learn at the Library of Congress Teachers Institute, the Oldham County High School social studies teacher traveled more than 500 miles to learn something he could bring to his classroom.
Chanda Emerson, Maxwell's mother, said their whole family went too. Washington was their favorite place to travel as a family, and they wanted to celebrate him.
"He was going to the conference that morning," Chanda Emerson said. "And that’s when it happened."
Maxwell Emerson, 25, was shot and killed Wednesday morning when police said an argument turned violent on the campus of The Catholic University of America. Police believe Emerson and the suspected shooter knew each other, but no one has been arrested yet.
"I got a SnapChat from him that said, 'Help,' then it had jumbled letters. I couldn’t really make it out what it meant," Emerson said.
Two hours later, she realized what that last message from her son said.
"(It said) 'Help, I am being robbed at gunpoint.'"
Officers were called to Alumni Lane on the reported shooting around 8 a.m. Emerson was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.
While working at Oldham County High School, Emerson was selected for the Henrion Multicultural Fund for Teachers, a grant that sends high school teachers abroad during the summer break for an educational experience. The goal is to have teachers bring their experiences and cultural knowledge back to their classrooms to enrich their students' knowledge of other cultures. Emerson was set to travel to Vietnam to study its culture and history to better understand the country while teaching about the Vietnam War.
On Thursday, more than a dozen of Emerson's students gathered at school to remember Emerson, who doubled as an assistant wrestling coach.
"He was like a friend to us," said Reese McGill, an OCHS student. "He wasn’t really like mean. He was down to earth with us. ... I know a lot of people in school were close with him. People who aren't even on the wrestling team were very close with him. Everybody knew Mr. E."
Also known as Coach Max, his wrestling shoes are still sitting in the school's wrestling room.
"I am just in disbelief because he was just such a nice guy," said Wes Leyrios, an OCHS graduate. "We are just kind of hoping he comes back and puts them on. ... Act like it never happened."
The district released a statement Thursday morning:
Emerson had a common saying with his wrestlers — "Champions find a way" — something his family and students will hold onto as they grieve.
"Champions find a way," McGill said. "To me, it means if you are going through hard times, if you are a true champion, you will find a way out."
"Champions find a way," Chanda Emerson said. "So we are going to overcome."
