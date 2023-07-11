LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Washington arrested a person suspected of shooting and killing an Oldham County High School teacher on a college campus last week.
The Metropolitan Police Department said Maxwell Emerson, 25, was shot and killed early Wednesday, July 5, at The Catholic University of America.
On Friday, the department released surveillance photos of a man believed to be connected to Emerson's death.
On Tuesday, Fox 5 in Washington reported that a suspect had been arrested. The news outlet said Emerson's mother told them police notified her of the arrest and that she was "encouraged" by how fast the arrest was made.
It's unclear whether or not the man shown in the surveillance photos released Friday is the person who has been arrested. Fox 5 said police expected to release additional details "soon."
Emerson taught social studies and was the assistant wrestling coach at Oldham County High School. His family said he was in the capitol to learn at the Library of Congress Teachers Institute.
Emerson's mother told WDRB News he was headed to the conference when he was robbed at gunpoint.
It happened around 8 a.m. July 5 at The Catholic University of America. Police said an argument turned violent, and ended in gunfire. Emerson was taken to a local hospital where he died. Police also believed Emerson and the suspect knew each other, but no arrests have been made.
Emerson's mother said she received a Snapchat from her son that said "Help" with jumbled letters that she couldn't make out. It was only later that she realized it said "Help, I am being robbed at gunpoint."
