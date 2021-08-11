LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's health department said it found mosquitos carrying the West Nile virus in four Louisville zip codes.
In a news release Wednesday, the Department of Public Health and Wellness said it identified cases in mosquitos in 40205, 40212, 40214 and 40215.
“West Nile infected mosquitos are not unusual for this time of year,” Connie Mendel, assistant director of the health department, said in the release. “Being outdoors is great for our wellbeing, and with COVID-19 widespread in our community it’s less risky than being indoors. Enjoy the outdoors but take the appropriate precautions no matter what ZIP Code you live in. You should wear insect repellent if you go outside and remove standing water around your home.”
No human cases have been reported in Louisville so far this year. None were reported in 2020, either. Two cases and one death from West Nile were reported in the city in 2019.
The health department released the following tips on how to avoid mosquitos around you and your home:
Avoid Mosquito Bites
- Use insect repellents when you go outdoors. Repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, and some oil of lemon eucalyptus and para-menthane-diol products provide longer-lasting protection. To optimize safety and effectiveness, repellents should be used according to the label instructions. More information about insect repellents can be found here.
- When weather permits, wear long sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors. Mosquitos may bite through thin clothing, so spraying clothes with repellent containing permethrin or another EPA-registered repellent will give extra protection. Don't apply repellents containing permethrin directly to skin. Do not spray repellent on the skin under your clothing.
- Take extra care during peak mosquito biting hours of early morning and dusk. Take extra care to use repellent and protective clothing from dusk to dawn or consider avoiding outdoor activities during these times.
Mosquito-Proof Your Home
- Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitos outside.
- Help reduce the number of mosquitos around your home by emptying standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires and drain birdbaths on a regular basis.
The health department will send crews out to treat the areas around Churchill Downs, the Portland and Iroquois neighborhoods, and the Highlands with fog Thursday, Aug. 12. That work will occur in the early-morning and early-evening. To see if your area has been or will be fogged, click here or call 574-6641. To report mosquitos in your area, call 311 or 574-5000.
