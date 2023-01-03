LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local health officials are emphasizing the importance of automated external defibrillators (AED) and Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training after an NFL player's heart stopped during a football game on Monday night.
Damar Hamlin, a 24-year-old Buffalo Bills defensive back, was in critical condition early Tuesday after he collapsed on the field in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest after a hit, was given medical treatment for nearly 20 minutes before being taken to a hospital.
"You're talking about an NFL stadium with all the resources in the world and medical professionals everywhere," said Dr. Eric Yazel, Clark County Health Officer. "The two things they did were early CPR and early defibrillation with an AED, and those are two things that pre-hospital make all the difference in the world."
Hamlin was treated on the field by team and independent medical personnel and local paramedics, and he was taken by ambulance to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. ESPN reported on its telecast that Hamlin was also given oxygen.
"It's sobering to think about this as some of the fittest people on the planet and it happened to somebody like that, but we see this day-in and day-out in the community," Yazel said. "That's why we stress CPR training and locating defibrillators across our community."
Health officials encourage people to take training classes on AED and CPR because it's a skill that could become life-saving in a moments notice. Yazel would like to see greater access to classes for people wanting to learn.
"Some people are intimidated by the idea of delivering care to a fellow citizen, but once they go through the class and realize how simple and easy it is," Yazel said. "I think that changes that mentality a little bit."
Clark County has over 100 registered AED locations in southern Indiana. While healthcare facilities, schools and some community areas have AEDs, Yazel said its important to know where those are located because every second counts.
"For every minute you delay defibrillation, your survival goes down about 5 to 10% depending on which study you look at," Yazel said. "It's a big deal to get those on people and get them on fast. Once somebody is trained on one, I think they'd be surprised how easy it is."
Doctors say once a person can't feel a pulse, CPR should be started. With an AED, once the pads are placed on a person, the device will say if a shock should be administered.
Yazel said it's important for people working in youth sports to know how to administer CPR and AED.
Louisville area doctors believe Hamlin could suffer from a rare condition that's seen in adolescents more than adults.
Commotio cordis can be a lethal disruption of heart rhythm that happens because of a blow to the area directly over the heart at a time during the cycle of a heartbeat. Dr. Tara Mudd with Norton Heart & Vascular Institute said timing is a major component that contributions to the condition.
"This condition Commotio Cordis, which is essentially Latin for agitation of the heart, is a condition where the chest wall itself undergoes trauma and causes a disruption to the heart's electrical wiring, and there's a lot of things that have to happen to allow this to occur," said Mudd.
She said the hardness of the object hitting the chest also matters. Hamlin was hurt while tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.
On the play the 6-foot, 200-pound Hamlin was injured, Higgins led with his right shoulder, which hit the defensive back in the chest. Hamlin then wrapped his arms around Higgins' shoulders and helmet to drag him down. Hamlin quickly got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand and then fell backward about three seconds later and lay motionless.
Commotio cordis can also occur in sports with circular objects, like baseball or hockey, according to Mudd. She said all the factors must happen within a millisecond for the condition to occur, which makes it very rare.
"This is something we only see about 9% of the time in people that are over the age of 25," Mudd said. "This is something we tend to see much higher with the average age being about 15 years of age."
Dr. Soham Dasgupta with Norton Children's Heart Institute said he has dealt with patients who have had cardiac arrest while sleeping, playing or sitting up in bed.
"As good as we are with medical science today, about 40% of those cases are undiagnosed, meaning those patients are resuscitated and you never find out a reason as to why they had sudden cardiac arrest in an otherwise seemingly healthy teenager," Dasgupta said.
Similar to Yazel, Mudd said it's important for a fast-acting response after a cardiac event.
"If you look at the U.S. National Registry Commotio cordis, early on the survival rate was roughly about 25%, and now you're seeing closer to 55 to 60%," Mudd said. "A large part of that is due to rapid response to the emergency medical team, the availability of the AEDs and external defibrillators, as well as increased training in CPR and resuscitation."
Gupta recommends parents, teachers and coaches know where AEDs are located in schools, and know how to use the living-saving devices.
Clark County utilizes an app, The PulsePoint, that show users where the nearest AED is located and features that notify people if CPR is needed in the area. The app is free to download and notifies users if someone is suffering from a heart attack.
There's a blue dot that walks users to a person who needs help, and another map that shows a person where the nearest AED is as well.
"If you're nearby this one you say, 'okay where's this one?' and it'll actually show you within the building where it is and where to find it," Yazel said.
Some heart conditions like Commotio cordis are difficult to diagnosis until an incident as suffered by Hamlin occurs, according to Dasgupta.
"It's not going to be picked up on a routine exam until something bad happens," Dasgupta said. "You start thinking about should I be fretting over this 24/7, and I think the answer is 'no,' but it's all about awareness. Having the right tools at the right moment."
Doctors agreed how quickly Hamlin received CPR and how well it was administered has significant impact on any potential recovery he could make. Jordon Rooney, a family representative for Hamlin, said on Tuesday morning that the football player was sedated.
"If there's one underlying message I would love for people to get from this story it is if you do not know CPR, learn CPR, and pay attention to where your AEDs are in any scenario where you are at the grocery store or airport, your doctor's office, just being aware of those things really can help save someone's life," Mudd said.
To view Clark County's AED map, click here.
Related Stories:
- Bills' Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
- Alert app aimed at seeking public help for cardiac arrest taking off in Clark County
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved.