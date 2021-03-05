LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville residents now have three different COVID-19 vaccines they could potentially receive.
LouVax at Broadbent Arena has been using only the Moderna vaccine, but next week that's scheduled to change, as officials begin administering Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots as well. But adding the new choices poses some logistical challenges.
According to health officials, last week the volunteer team was managing just one vaccine. This week they added 1,500 doses of Johnson & Johnson and the department is gearing up for the switch to Pfizer, because of a change to how the state allocates the vaccines.
Despite the transition, officials say a Moderna booster shot will be available for patients who received the Moderna vaccine for the first shot. As for the Johnson & Johnson vaccines, officials tell us those will likely be slated for groups of people difficult to reach, like the homeless population.
Officials stress that all of the options are safe and effective.
"A provider can only give what they've received," said Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage, associate medical director for the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness. "Patients that, for whatever reason, feel like they need to choose one product or the other are really only in the position of choosing what provider they receive the vaccine from."
"I encourage you not to shop around," Hartlage said. "Get vaccinated when your turn comes up because every dose helps save lives, and not just yours."
Next week LouVax will finish shots for educators and move onto people 60 and older primarily from Norton's wait list.
Officials say the operation at Broadbent will likely slow down with fewer appointments next week as they adjust to handling all three vaccines at once.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.