LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The numbers are going down in a lot of places but health officials say COVID-19 is still a potential threat.
T. Lyn Moore and Andre Gilkey divide their time between Florida, Texas and Kentucky so getting fully vaccinated was a priority.
"I did wait because I wanted to see additional information that came out but after that, I felt comfortable," Moore said.
"I had the first two and then when the booster became available, I went ahead and got the booster as well," Gilkey said.
According to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, COVID-19 cases are down in Jefferson, Bullitt, Oldham and Shelby Counties.
There has also been a steady decline across Indiana but health officials say now is not the time to let your guard down.
"And the best way to prevent this illness, to prevent contracting a severe form of COVID, is to get vaccinated and boosted," Dr. Jeff Howard, with the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, said.
Officials with the Metro Health Department say COVID-19 is far from over.
"I expect and most healthcare experts expect that COVID-19 is going to become a routine vaccination that is almost like our flu shot that we are going to get on a relatively frequent basis," Dr. Howard said.
A month from this week, more than 100,000 JCPS students will return to the classrooms so the district is working on a plan to update their COVID guidance and present it to the school board next week.
"The board will vote on it," Carolyn Callahan, chief of communications and community relations for JCPS, said. "So, it'll be the board's decision, and if they want to approve the updates that we've made or they want to suggest any changes, and then we'll take it from there."
Anyone six months or older can get vaccinated but this week, the message from White House COVID officials is for people 50 and older to make sure they receive it.
"If you've not gotten a vaccine shot this year, go get one now," Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, said. "It could save your life."
Moore and Gilkey have so far avoided catching COVID and hope by following the recommendations from health officials, it stays that way.
"So, there's another booster coming out, I'm going to get that one as well," Gilkey said.
