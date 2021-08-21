LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville healthcare workers protested in opposition of vaccine mandates at local hospital systems on Saturday afternoon.
Dozens of protesters gathered at the Big Four Bridge with signs, some reading "My body, My choice" and "Nurses have medical rights too."
Earlier this month, Norton Healthcare and Baptist Health announced all employees are required to get the vaccine.
U of L Health mandated the vaccine in May, but says those who are not vaccinated by Sept. 1, and have not received an exemption, may be subject to disciplinary action.
This all comes as the country experiences another surge in COVID cases with the Delta variant.
Local public health officials say healthcare facilities are among the top places where people are catching COVID-19.
