LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health will require its employees to get vaccinated.
UofL Health officials said all team members, and providers, including residents, fellows and rotating students, will be required to be fully vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine starting Sept. 1. This includes all doses of a vaccine plus the recommended waiting time from the final dose, per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In a release, officials said it's imperative for UofL Health to take the lead in requiring vaccinations for their team members and providers to protect their community.
“We are proud to share that approximately 70% or more of our team members and providers have already received the vaccine,” said Tom Miller, CEO of UofL Health. “However, as a health care organization, we need to do even more.”
All long-term contracted staff, such as food and nutrition services, environmental services and security are also requested to be fully vaccinated. Any new hires will be required to be fully vaccinated before they can begin employment with UofL Health. Team members and providers who cannot get vaccinated for medical or religious reasons will be allowed to apply for an exemption using the same process they currently use for the Flu vaccine. UofL Health will comply with all applicable laws related to vaccine exemptions.
"The COVID-19 vaccines currently authorized by the FDA are extremely safe and effective," said Dr. Jason Smith, chief medical officer for UofL Health. "There are very, very few medical reasons a person would not be able to receive this vaccine. We recommend our team members and providers schedule and get the vaccine as soon as you can - not only for yourself, your colleagues, and patients, but for those you love as well."
Officials say that after the September deadline, team members and providers who are not vaccinated and have not received an exemption, may be subject to disciplinary action. If full FDA approval of at least one COVID-19 vaccine is not granted by then, UofL Health will delay implementation of this requirement.
