LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a convenient way for busy people on the go to get healthy food in southern Indiana.
Healthy James held its grand re-opening Wednesday for its newest location on Veterans Parkway in Clarksville, Ind. It offers signature dishes, custom or specialty healthy meal plan options. Options include pre-packaged freshly prepared meals, smoothies, wellness teas, and healthy pizzas.
Customers can pick up the meals or have them delivered. They're packaged in microwave-safe containers so customers just can heat and eat.
The business also offers an assortment of healthy snacks and supplements.
"It's for anyone who doesn't have time to meal prep," Owner Kelly Walz said. "Maybe they don't want to cook, don't like to cook, or just want a couple nights a week where they just don't have to worry about it. They can just stop in, pick up from our cooler or they order their meals for the week online."
There's also a Healthy James in St. Matthews and another in Jeffersontown.
Related stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.