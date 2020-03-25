LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heaven Hill is joining in the fight against COVID-19 by specializing in another kind of alcohol.
The Evan Williams Bourbon Experience in downtown Louisville — along with two other sites — will help produce, bottle and distribute hand sanitizer. The sanitizer will go to health care facilities, first responders and high-risk populations.
Heaven Hill Brands is also pledging $400,000 to help those who have been affected by the virus, with a focus on "employee communities and hospitality professionals," according to a news release from the company. The donation will go to One Louisville, Tri-County United Way, Stand with Austin, United Way in Canada and Community Foundation of Ireland.
