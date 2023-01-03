LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A night of thunderstorms and heavy downpours brought high waters and headaches to residents and drivers in the Louisville and the surrounding area early Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning from 6:50 a.m. until 10 a.m. Tuesday for northern Bullitt County, central Jefferson County, west central Shelby County and northwestern Spencer County.
Flooding was expected to affect locations in Louisville, Jeffersontown, Shepherdsville, Middletown, Douglass Hills, Hurstbourne, Pioneer Village, Hurstbourne Acres, West Buechel and Watterson Park.
Speaking by phone, Rich Carlson, a spokesman for the Zoneton Fire Protection District, said his department had already rescued people from cars trapped by flooding in three separate incidents Tuesday morning, and rescuers were on their way to a report of a fourth.
At the time of this writing, no one was seriously injured.
Zoneton is located in the northern part of Shepherdsville, near the border with Jefferson County.
"People just don't perceive that water covering roads is deeper than it appears and it doesn't take much moving water to carry a car away," Carlson said in a statement. "We still have some roads that have standing water."
Even after the water levels recede, Carlson said mud and debris will continue to make driving treacherous.
"Our message is this: Water covering the roads is dangerous," the department said in a news release. "Please do not give in to temptation. Find an alternate route to your destination."
Forecasts predict more heavy rain for Tuesday night.
