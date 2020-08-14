LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heavy rain overnight caused flash flooding in and around Louisville early Friday.
According to WDRB meteorologist Jude Redfield, at times overnight rainfall rates were close to five inches an hour.
The fast-moving water left one car submerged in several feet of water on Grafton Hall Road in Valley Station. So far no injuries have been reported, but it serves a good reminder to drivers to turn around when unsure of how deep the water is.
Neighbors unaware of how high the water had risen came outside to find the vehicle with water nearly up to its hood. People who live in the area tell us it's an ongoing issue when debris blocks the storm drains. Some blame MSD for not cleaning the drainage areas often enough.
"I walk my dog a lot and see the wood just pile up in the drainage pipe over here on Grafton Hall," said William Schmetzer. "There's a line going under our open ditch to their concealed ditches. And when you call them, they don't pay no attention to it, seems like."
Another area with flooding and damage was on Blevins Gap Road, where a tree blocked the street.
On Dixie Highway, some drivers seemed to ignore the water and wet roads, with some high-profile vehicles speeding through high water, sometimes splashing it on other vehicles and causing a possible traffic hazard.
PLEASE take it slow on the roads today. This is Dixie Hwy in front of Meijer. Some people are flying through here. If we get much more rain, people will be getting stuck in the flooding. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/oJZV4HL0FL— Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) August 14, 2020
An SUV apparently lost control in high water on Dixie Highway near the Gene Snyder Freeway, and was partially submerged in a ditch that had flooded over into the roadway, making it hard to tell where the road ended and the ditch began.
WOW! Check out how much water has filled this ditch. It’s starting to spill over onto Dixie Hwy close to the Snyder. It’s unclear if the SUV was here before the rain. Be careful out there today!! @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/VRPYomxzwH— Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) August 14, 2020
City officials released the following tips for how to deal with flash flooding when you're driving:
- Obey flood warning signs.
- Do not drive around barricades.
- If you see any standing or moving water deeper than four inches, turn around, don’t drown!
- Residential/Businesses: Clear the street gutter, catch basin, storm drain of any debris to allow optimal water flow.
- Stay informed, sign up for emergency notification alerts at LENSAlert and Smart911
For additional flood safety information visit: https://www.ready.gov/floods or https://www.ready.gov/alerts.
