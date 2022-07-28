LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rescue workers plucked people off rooftops amid fast-rising water Thursday in eastern Kentucky, where torrential rains unleashed devastating flooding that caused at least eight deaths in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the deaths but grimly predicted the state’s death toll could reach double digits. He said hundreds of properties could be destroyed.
“In a word, this event is devastating,” the governor said Thursday. “And I do believe it will end up being one of the most significant, deadly floods that we have had in Kentucky in at least a very long time.
Gov. Andy Beshear declared a statewide state of emergency to be able to move resources and request federal help. In addition, Floyd, Breathitt, Clay, Owsley, Letcher, and Pike counties are all under a county state of emergency.
Beshear said in his midday briefing that at least three people had died in the flooding, including one in Knott County and two in Perry County including an 81-year-old woman.
In a tweet Thursday evening, Beshear said the death toll had risen to eight, calling the flooding "an ongoing natural disaster, with more rain expected tonight that could worsen the situation."
There were reports of flash flooding, mudslides and power outages across the mountainous region where thunderstorms dumped several inches of rain over the past few days.
Beshear said "we are experiencing one of the worst, most devastating flooding events in Kentucky's history." He said the state of emergency declaration and mobilization of the National Guard "unlocks he resources needed and tells the people of eastern Kentucky that we are there for them."
In a briefing Thursday morning, Beshear gave a grim picture of the damage saying that state officials expect "massive property damage," loss of life and hundreds to be left homeless. Beshear said it will take many residents years to rebuild and recover.
There are reports of people stranded on rooftops waiting to be rescued, Beshear said, and many others are unaccounted for. He said "we are asking everybody to pray. A lot of people are really scared right now."
Kentucky State Police is using helicopters to rescue people.
National Guard Adjunct Maj. Gen. Hal Lamberton said aviation units are working with KSP and Emergency Management to rescue residents. Another 15-20 "high axle vehicles" have been deployed to the region to get through flooded roads to deliver supplies and retrieve residents from flooded homes.
Beshear said resources are being deployed from nearly every cabinet of his administration to help with water rescues and debris removal. He said plans are being made to get water and cleaning supplies to the region.
Commissioner Ryan Quarles said the Kentucky Department of Agriculture will begin accepting donations of bottled water, toiletries and non-perishable items at its headquarters in Frankfort. The donations can be dropped off at 105 Corporate Drive, Suite A, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday through Aug 5. For questions, call 502-573-0282.
Gov. Beshear said a new Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund website has been established to collect money to help families in need. Visit: Teamekyfloodrelieffund.ky.gov
The National Guard in both West Virginia and Tennessee answered requests for assistance by offering aircraft or helicopters with hoists for rescue missions. Beshear also said FEMA will have a response team in Kentucky by Thursday night.
Lamberton also said the Kentucky Air National Guard in Louisville would be sending Zodiac boats, which are inflatable rigid boats for swift water response. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife already has several of the boats being used in rescue efforts.
Three Kentucky State Parks in the eastern part of the state are being opened to help shelter residents who were forced from their homes. The parks include Jenny Wiley, Buckhorn and Pine Mountain. Beshear said the parks may not have electricity, but "we have a room for you."
The American Red Cross in Kentucky is working with local officials and emergency management to assess needs in the approximate nine counties impacted by flash flooding. Anyone impacted by the flash floods can call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
MISSING PERSONS:
Kentucky State Police will handle questions about missing persons. Anyone searching for family in the area should not call 911. Instead, KSP requests calls to individual posts.
- If you wish to report a missing loved one in the counties of Breathitt, Perry, Knott, Letcher or Leslie counties, contact Post 13 Hazard at 606-435-6069.
- If you wish to report a missing loved one in the counties of Magoffin, Johnson, Martin, Floyd, or Pike counties, contact Post 9 Pikeville at 606-433-7711
- If you wish to report a missing loved one in the counties of Jackson, Owsley, or Lee counties, contact Post 7 Richmond at 859-623-2404
- If you wish to report a missing loved one in the counties of Wolfe or Morgan counties, contact Post 8 Morehead at 606-784-4127
- If you wish to report a missing loved one in Harlan County, contact Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131
In hard-hit Perry County, rescue crews worked throughout the night helping people stranded by rising water.
Beshear said there are widespread power outages. By midday, more than 25,000 were without power in eastern Kentucky. Restoration efforts are underway, as some flood waters recede.
Floyd County in eastern Kentucky declared a local state of emergency due to significant rainfall and flooding, Beshear said. He said the Kentucky Emergency Management crews have been deployed there.
Roads in many areas weren’t passable after as much as 6 to 8 inches of rain had fallen in some areas by Thursday morning, and the National Weather Service forecasts more rain for the area into Friday.
The Breathitt County courthouse was opened as an overnight shelter, and Emergency Management Director Chris Friley said the Old Montessori School would serve as a more permanent shelter.
"It’s the worst we’ve had in quite a while," Friley said early Thursday. "It’s county-wide again. There’s several spots that are still not accessible to rescue crews."
Perry County dispatchers said floodwaters washed out roads and bridges and knocked homes off of their foundations. The city of Hazard posted on Facebook that crews were out all night helping people. Two churches have set up emergency shelters. The city urged drivers to stay off roads and to "pray for a break in the rain."
