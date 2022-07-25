LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heine Brothers' Coffee Workers have filed for an election in the hopes of getting their union formally recognized.
The announcement comes amid the group's claims that the business has been attempting to bust up their unionizing efforts.
Monday afternoon, the group, which is organizing their union with the National Conference of Firemen and Oilers (NCFO)-Service Employees International Union (SEIU) 32BJ, celebrated filing for the election and spoke about the obstacles they said they've overcome to get to this point. A small crowd gathered outside the federal building in downtown Louisville as workers reflected on the journey they've had in trying to create a union.
"While I love my co-workers and I love our customers, I do not love how Heine Brothers has treated us, the workers. I know that we deserve better," said Sabrina Lindsey, Heine Brothers' worker and union organizer. "We deserve better wages. We deserve dignity, respect, clear communication and transparency in our workplaces."
The group announced their intent to unionize back in April after reaching out to the NCFO-SEIU on how to organize. Robert Smith, secretary treasurer for NCFO-SEIU, said the group has "stuck with it" ever since.
"The workers stood behind their words. They stood by their commitments. Sadly to say, Heine Brothers' has not. They profess to a progressive, all-inclusive, all-welcoming company and they are not," Smith said. "They have fought these workers, they have tried to intimidate these workers. They tried to survey these workers, they've tried to spy on these workers. Interrogation. These workers have stood, they have stood every anti-union tactic that Heine Brothers' has put out there. Heine Brothers' has not lived up to the reputation, but these workers did."
Speakers said Heine Brothers' interrogated them about union activity and retaliated against them. Many believe the abrupt closing of the Douglass Loop store earlier this month was a retaliation tactic by the company.
Organizers of the union effort said despite Heine Brothers' anti-union actions, they look forward to the vote.
"I am voting yes for our union because I want to sit down and negotiate a contract for myself and my co-workers (that) includes living wages, attainable health care benefits, and the rights and respect that all workers deserve," said Peter Hyle, Heine Brothers' employee.
In a statement, Heine Brothers' Coffee said the allegations by the group of union busting activity are untrue, and they intend to defend the company's legal rights.
Additionally, the company said it will not voluntarily recognize the union because it "has always understood that only its team members can make the decision to be represented by a union or not," adding that the company looks forward to cooperating with the federal government to ensure a fair and conflict-free secret ballot election.
"Based on a number of relevant facts, including facts received from our team members, we notified the labor union we have no legal obligation to decline their demand based on a good faith doubt," Heine Brothers' said in a statement.
The group's election filing goes to the National Labor Relations Board. It will likely take about 30 days before an election on the Heine Brothers' Coffee Workers Union is held.
If they win their union, the group will "enter into collective bargaining" with their employer to "decide on a formal contract" for all Heine Brothers' Coffee Workers.
"I know that what my-coworkers and I are doing matters. It will literally change people's lives," Jasmin Bush, Heine Brothers' employee, said. "We're organizing for living wages, dignity and respect. I feel like it should not be so difficult for a seemingly progressive company like Heine Brothers' to provide us, their workers, the face of their company, with these very basic things."
This comes as the group files Unfair Labor Practice (ULP) charges against their employer.
A ULP charge, the group said, "is an allegation of a violation by a union or employer of certain rights set forth in the National Labor Relations Act," which states that workers "have the right to form, join or assist a union, and management must allow workers to do so freely without surveillance, threats, or penalties."
Those charges include "retaliation against union activity" following the closure of the coffee shop's Douglass Loop store by "retaliating against the workers" of the store by "transferring them to other stores" and "providing employees with unlawful severance agreements that limit their rights under federal law."
Other charges include "interrogating and surveilling employees for union activity, making false statements to employees about unions, and threatening employees for engaging in protected legal activity," "retaliating specifically against a Heine Brothers' Coffee employee and union leader for their union activity," and "forcing employees to attend 'captive audience meetings' to discourage union support and activity."
In response to the claims, Heine Brothers' released the following statement:
"We respect our employees' legal rights, including their right to support or oppose union organizing. It is not unusual for employees and the unions backing them to file labor charges as part of an organizing campaign. The allegations are untrue and we intend to defend the Company's legal rights. Heine Brothers is a homegrown company founded on the principles of fairness and doing the right thing. We listen and respond to all of our employees, many of whom have been with us for years. None of that has changed. We're committed to continuing to deliver remarkable coffee shop experiences to our customers, and keeping our stores healthy and positive places to work. We'd like to say more but this is an ongoing legal issue."
