LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A group of Heine Bros. workers seeking to unionize said they were “blindsided” by the abrupt closure of the 21-year-old Douglass Loop coffee shop on Thursday, which they called “suspicious” amid their organizing campaign.
Heine Bros., however, said the move has been in the works since last year as part of the locally owned chain’s long-term shift toward stores with drive-through lanes.
The store at 2200 Bardstown Road permanently closed Thursday. In a news release, Heine Bros. said it was handing the lease for the retail space to Butchertown craft brewer TEN20, which plans a taproom.
“We’ve had a great run at the Douglass Loop and are now turning our attention to operating drive-thru coffee shops,” Heine Bros. cofounder and president Mike Mays said in the news release. “Even before the pandemic drive-thrus were becoming a store feature that our customers demanded more and more – now they are something we must have to stay competitive.”
But the closure is “outrageous and highly suspicious,” the organizing workers said in a statement posted to Twitter, “considering this location has some of the most outspoken and visible union supporters who have been leading our organizing campaign.”
Workers at the store were given “absolutely no notice” of the closure, which came six hours before the store's regularly scheduled closing time, they said in the statement.
Tyler Glick, a spokesman for Heine Bros., didn’t directly address the workers’ claims about the sudden nature of the closure.
“Heine Bros. is growing. This was the last of the non-drive-thrus outside of downtown,” he said.
Glick added that the Douglass Loop workers are offered positions at other stores and a “stipend” to help with the transition to a new work location, or a severance payment.
