Coronavirus test AP.jpeg

A medical personnel holds a kit for the test for Coronavirus outside one of the emergency structures that were set up to ease procedures outside the hospital of Brescia, Northern Italy,   (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)

Editor's Note

By Friday afternoon, the Kroger website indicated there are no more appointments for the first week of drive-thru testing. It is unclear whether Kroger has opened up appointments for the second week of testing. WDRB will continue to ask about plans for handling appointments. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be available to anyone who needs it in Louisville starting Monday, April 27, 2020.

Here is what you need to know:

  • You must register to be tested. NO drive-ups or walk-ups will be allowed.
  • You may register online or by phone.

[CLICK HERE FOR THE WEBSITE TO REGISTER FOR FREE TESTING]

HERE IS THE PHONE NUMBER to register for free testing: 1-888-852-2567 and select option 3 for support. 

The phone system is currently set up to only accept patients in high-risk categories or those showing symptoms until later in the day on April 24. There are a limited number of appointments available through next week. 

  • Testing is being done in Louisville in Shawnee Park.
  • There will be signs directing you to the location within the park.
  • Testing at Shawnee Park is planned for April 27 through May 8 Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Patients must bring a photo I.D. to the testing location.
  • Once you arrive to your appointment, the clinic will verify your ID, check you in, and a clinician will bring the test to your car for you to administer.
  • Testing is being done with a nose swab with a kit approved by the CDC.
  • Children under 18 must have a legal guardian with them to have testing and must have an appointment.
  • Up to 1,500 tests will be done daily.
  • Appointments are filling up quickly. You may have to wait several days to be tested. Kroger says more dates will open up, as appointments are filled.
  • Kroger and Gravity Diagnostics are partnering to bring the tests to Shawnee Park.

 Related stories:

Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.