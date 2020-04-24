LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be available to anyone who needs it in Louisville starting Monday, April 27, 2020.
Here is what you need to know:
- You must register to be tested. NO drive-ups or walk-ups will be allowed.
- You may register online or by phone.
[CLICK HERE FOR THE WEBSITE TO REGISTER FOR FREE TESTING]
HERE IS THE PHONE NUMBER to register for free testing: 1-888-852-2567 and select option 3 for support.
The phone system is currently set up to only accept patients in high-risk categories or those showing symptoms until later in the day on April 24. There are a limited number of appointments available through next week.
- Testing is being done in Louisville in Shawnee Park.
- There will be signs directing you to the location within the park.
- Testing at Shawnee Park is planned for April 27 through May 8 Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Patients must bring a photo I.D. to the testing location.
- Once you arrive to your appointment, the clinic will verify your ID, check you in, and a clinician will bring the test to your car for you to administer.
- Testing is being done with a nose swab with a kit approved by the CDC.
- Children under 18 must have a legal guardian with them to have testing and must have an appointment.
- Up to 1,500 tests will be done daily.
- Appointments are filling up quickly. You may have to wait several days to be tested. Kroger says more dates will open up, as appointments are filled.
- Kroger and Gravity Diagnostics are partnering to bring the tests to Shawnee Park.
Related stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.