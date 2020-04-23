LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be available to anyone who needs it in Louisville starting Monday.
Kroger and Gravity Diagnosics are partnering to bring the tests to Shawnee Park.
"We will now test anyone who wants a test," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said during his daily news conference Wednesday.
Tests will take place Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. starting Monday, April 27, until Friday, May 8.
Anyone who wants a test must register online first. Click here to make an appointment and create a patient portal to check the results.
Patients must bring a photo I.D. to the testing location.
Beshear and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer chose Louisville's location in Shawnee Park to be close to groups of people they say are hit hard by the virus.
"Louisville is 22-23% black," Fischer said. "Our deaths related to COVID are around 32-33%, so about a 40% disproportionality there, and that is something that is completely unacceptable."
Metro Councilwoman Donna Purvis calls the testing an answer to prayer for Louisville's District 5.
"I think we're going to have a really great response," Purvis said. "COVID-19 has had a really bad impact on the African American community ... I'm so happy. I welcome this testing here in District 5 in Shawnee Park. Gov. Beshear, Mayor Fischer and all the other partners: I just want to say thank you. Thank you for not forgetting about us."
Beshear and Fischer have said repeatedly that the key to reopening Kentucky's economy relies on more testing availability.
"We all want to open up our economy in small steps as soon as we can, but it's critical we have the testing that will be our guide that will tell us when we are going to be ready," Fischer said.
