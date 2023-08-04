LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Monday morning's deadly shooting scene in the Highlands is clear, but bullet holes in homes have the Louisville neighborhood rattled.
Metro Councilman Ben Reno-Weber is hosting a community meeting this Sunday to address gun violence in his district.
"It's a new experience for people in the Highlands," Reno-Weber, D-8, said. "Lots of people talk about not feeling safe."
Mark Blankenbaker is the president of the Bonnycastle Club. Monday morning's shooting happened in the alley just behind their building.
"It was shocking. It really was shocking," Blankenbaker said. "There was still crime scene tape right here on our sidewalk"
He pointed out bullet holes left behind, one ripped the siding of a home, another went through a gutter, and a third went across a street into a neighbor's shower.
"People are nervous, and I think rightfully so," Blankenbaker said.
He's hoping many of his neighbors will come to Sunday's meeting. It will be held at Douglass Boulevard Christian Church from 5-6:30 p.m.
People in the community can share their concerns, and hear from representatives from the mayor's office, Louisville Metro Police Department and Alcohol Beverage Control, or ABC.
Reno-Weber said that is one step among a series of needed actions.
"Immediately we need to be talking about de-escalation," he said. "Immediately we need to talk about a police presence and then a non-police presence."
The city is already expanding its diversion program, which will send certain 911 calls to mental health professionals. That will, in turn, free up more police resources that can respond to crime.
Blankenbaker said he wants to see more police presence and also enforcement of laws that are on the books.
"We've been concerned for quite a while," he said.
Reno-Weber said that while his district is among the safest areas in the city, there are problems that need to be addressed — not just crime, but the actual perception of safety.
"And that has an impact on the city. I mean Bardstown Road pays more taxes per square mile than any other part of of our city," he said. "And if Bardstown Road is not a vibrant place that people want to be, we're in trouble."
Friday, it was announced that Councilman Andrew Owen, D-9, will also be joining the meeting as a host. He represents the Clifton area where Thursday's deadly shooting between LMPD and a suspect happened. Police say 47-year-old James Monti started firing at officers, and officers fired back, killing Monti.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.