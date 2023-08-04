LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after officers shot and killed a man who was firing at them in Clifton Thursday night.
LMPD Chief Jacqueline Gwinn-Villaroel said officers were called to the 2000 block of New Main Street on a report that shots had been fired around 9:56 p.m.
An officer arrived on scene just after 10 p.m. Shortly after, Gwinn-Villaroel said officers reported that shots were being fired at them.
At 10:31 p.m., Gwinn-Villaroel said officers reported that "the individual was down" near the 2000 block of Frankfort Avenue.
Gwinn-Villaroel said officers immediately began rendering aid and called for EMS. The man, believed to be in his 30s, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he died from his injuries.
"We are grateful that no one else in the community were hurt nor were any of our LMPD officers," she said.
Gwinn-Villaroel said the investigation, which is being led by LMPD, is in its early stages. She also said there is body camera footage of the shooting, but did not elaborate on when it might be released.
No additional details were provided. This story may be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.