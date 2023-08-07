LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana road closure is forcing drivers to take a long detour.
Highway 150 in Greenville is scheduled to be closed for bridge repairs through Friday. The official detour takes drivers around an hour to get from Greenville to Louisville.
During the closure, traffic is detoured from Interstate 64 to S.R. 64 into New Salisbury and then S.R. 135 to U.S. 150 in Palmyra.
Local roadways are proving to be much quicker detours when the closure comes. WDRB News found that Clover Creek Drive to Old Vincennes Road, then Buttontown Road to U.S. 150 would save drivers more time.
However, after seeing this story air, Floyd County Director of Operations and Planning, Don Lopp, reached out to WDRB News and asked that this statement be included in the story:
The Floyd County Board of Commissioners strongly urge commuters using US 150 to use the prescribed INDOT detour route for the pending US 150 closure. With over 12,000 daily commuters traveling US 150 in the Greenville vicinity, the safest and best course of action is for commuters to use the prescribed INDOT route for the seven-day period.
An unofficial route identified through the reporting of a local TV station is not considered a safe alternative for commuting traffic. The reported route goes through Clover Creek residential neighborhood and proceeds along Old Vincennes and Buttontown Road. The Board of County Commissioners strongly urge that this route or other routes using local County roads not to be used or if used sparingly by local residents only. If commuters do use this route, commuters need to use extreme caution and travel at posted speeds.
Commuters should be aware with the start of school; there are numerous student pick-up and drop-offs during the day on each of these roads. Additionally, these roads are not designed to handle heavy truck and commercial traffic. Semi-tractor traffic and heavy commercial vehicles should use the prescribed INDOT route.
INDOT said the deck overlay project is done every 20 years or so.
