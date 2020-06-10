LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A Missouri Highway Patrol report revealed what it says caused the crash that killed four Louisville women in St Louis.
On February 14, Carrie McCaw, her daughter Kacey, along with Lesley Prather and her daughter Rhyan, were killed after a pickup truck crashed into their van on the way to a volleyball tournament in St. Louis.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the highway patrol report revealed the driver of the car that caused the wreck was attempting to roll down his passenger window at the time.
Previously, he had admitted to smoking marijuana the night before.
The driver has not been charged at this time.
