HILLVIEW, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health department officials are using state authority to close a Bullitt County church that continues to hold in-person gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tuesday, using a Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services enforcement notice, the Bullitt County Health Department ordered Maryville Baptist Church to cease its in-person gatherings "immediately."
The notice cites Governor Andy Beshear's March 19 executive order banning mass gatherings during the outbreak.
Pastor Jack Roberts says he's not looking to pick a fight but won't necessarily comply with the notice. He says he still plans to keep the church's doors open on Easter Sunday.
However, the longtime pastor says he's encouraging more and more worshipers — those who are older, immunocompromised, or scared — to stay home and watch the service on Facebook Live.
Pastor Roberts and the Maryville Baptist Church were called out by Governor Beshear twice during weekend news conferences as the church proceeded with in-person Palm Sunday worship.
WDRB had a crew outside of the church Sunday morning. Two greeters were reportedly at the door as members — adults and children — entered the building. Some also shook hands.
"Don't think that I take it lightly. I've told my son don't come to church. I've told other folks," Roberts said at the time. "You would not believe all the Christians that have already cast me into Hell."
Sunday, he said crowds were smaller than usual and more spread out, the church was being cleaned between services and was offering an online stream.
"We've done internet ever since internet's been on. Internet's not the same as church," he said.
Roberts contends he has a constitutional right to continue in-person worship even as Governor Beshear straps down on gatherings like Maryville, since at least three church gatherings have already spread the virus and killed multiple people in Kentucky alone.
Here are @GovAndyBeshear’s words to the pastor of Maryville Baptist Church just moments ago as the church service here begins. @WDRBNews #Covid_19 #coronavirus #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/l8tQnE54Dr— Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) April 5, 2020
"We know that it's a scientific fact that him holding this service today will spread the virus within his congregation, and at Christmas, he's going to have fewer people in his congregation," Beshear said in his Sunday news conference.
On March 15, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that no gatherings with 50 people or more take place for the next eight weeks in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Wednesday, Roberts said he's in contact with two attorneys who represent clients making First Amendment arguments.
Here is the order from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
This story will be updated.
