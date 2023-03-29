HILLVIEW, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Hillview Police Department is moving into its new headquarters.
The new location will move the police department from its previous spot connected to the City Office building to a renovated area of an old shopping center on Hillview Boulevard. The move will more than triple the building size the department is working out of.
Among other things, the new headquarters will include offices for every sergeant, a large evidence area, and a training room. There's also space to continue growing as needed. Hillview has just over 20 officers.
This week has been busy with moving and unpacking boxes. Wednesday, computers were getting connected to make the building fully operational.
"We're ready for citizens to stop in this location rather than the old police department," said Mahoney.
In January, Hillview Mayor Jim Eadens said the money for the construction and department upgrade is from American Rescue Plan dollars.
In addition to the new police department headquarters, Hillview is also adding a new resource center right next door.
Mahoney said services within the resource center will include Isiah House, Goodwill, CASA, a food pantry, and Arc of Louisville. He said having those resources right next to the police department will help officers better connect people to programs as needed and be more aware of the resources available.
"It was important that we try to find a way to tie in the police department with the resource center so that we could cross-train with the resource center and in doing so, all of our officers would be out in the community and be able to properly advise our citizens of the resources that the city of Hillview is making available to them," said Mahoney.
The new Hillview Police Department location is 1191 Hillview Blvd.
