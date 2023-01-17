LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Hillview Police Department is expanding with a new headquarters in hopes of benefiting the city's growing community for years to come.
The new location will move the police department from its current spot connected to the City Office building to a renovated area of an old shopping center on Hillview Boulevard. The move will more than triple the building size the department is working out of.
"We've really outgrown our police department," said Hillview Police Chief Bill Mahoney. "When I first started we had 13 or 14 police officers, we're now at 22."
Among other things, the new headquarters will include offices for every sergeant, a large evidence area, and a training room. There's also plenty of space to continue growing as needed.
"We've really grown, we're much more professional, we're a full service police department, we want (the community) to see that," said Mahoney. "We want them to feel comfortable in coming here and talking to us about things they feel like are a problem within their community."
Hillview Mayor Jim Eadens said the money for this construction and department upgrade is coming from American Rescue Plan dollars.
"They can thank President Biden for the federal money that, honestly I've always thought was a waste of spending because our kids will never get it paid back, but if they're going to spend it and they're going to send it to us, then we're going to put it to good use," said Eadens.
He said the city is looking into other ways to spend its remaining rescue plan dollars including building a large, inclusive city playground and expanding sidewalks.
In addition to the new police department headquarters, Hillview is also adding a new resource center right next door.
"The city, the mayor, the council, have seen the importance of growing the size of the agency along with the growth of our community so that's the biggest thing we're excited about, but of equal importance is the ability to work next to a resource center which is going to help us to provide better services to the people within our community," said Mahoney.
Mahoney said services within the resource center will include Isiah House, Goodwill, CASA, a food pantry, and Arc of Louisville. Mahoney said having those resources right next to the police department will help officers better connect people to programs as needed and be more aware of the resources available.
Eadens said City Hall will remain at its current location, despite the police department's move. He said there's not a clear plan yet as to what will fill the space where the police department was, but he has some ideas, including potentially creating a space for seniors in the community where they can come to get assistance with different programs, including understanding insurance options.
The new police headquarters is expected to open by the end of February.
"I really do think that this police department with the resource center is -- I guess you could refer to it as a legacy build. This is something that's going to be here for many, many years to come," said Mahoney.
Eadens said he's also thankful the city is able to provide this project without going into debt.
"I wish my dad could be here to see this," said Eadens. "He was one of the first chief of police here so he would be really be pumped up about it."
