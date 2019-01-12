HILLVIEW, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some may love it and others may hate it, but when it comes to snow in Kentuckiana, you can’t avoid it. For one Hillview Police Officer – it’s something he’s only seen in movies, until this weekend.
Christopher Seda began patrolling the streets of Hillview in August, after leaving his native island of Puerto Rico. Most of the island was devastated after Hurricane Maria in 2017, and the 30-year-old knew it was time for him, his wife, and their 5-year-old son to leave.
"It was one of the worst hurricanes in years," Seda said. "It was horrible."
Standing in the melting snow, Seda said that before this weekend, he had only ever seen snow on TV and in movies, and couldn’t wait to see it for himself in person.
Before his 12-hour shift Saturday, Seda and his family went outside to make snowballs and snow angels.
"It’s so cold. It feels so different," he said, attempting to pack a snowball from what was left of the morning’s light blanket of snow.
Playing in the snow is one thing, driving in it is another. That is something Seda’s fellow officers have warned him about. He wanted to try it out for himself early Saturday morning, but he says the street crews were faster than he was.
"The street was already clean. I need more snow to learn to drive in the snow," Seda said.
Seda’s sister and brother-in-law also left Puerto Rico and are now JCPS teachers, which he says helped make his transition to the states much easier.
"I always wanted to be a police officer in the United States. I am living my dream,” Seda said, reaching down to make another snowball.
Eventually, Seda said he would like to be a member of the SWAT team. But in the meantime, he wants to take his family to a U of L basketball game.
"That would just be so fun."
