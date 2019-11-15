LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Smoke and flames poured from a historic home in New Albany Friday morning.
Hours later, crews were still on the scene.
The fire broke out just before 5 a.m. and nearly destroyed the home at the corner of East 11th Street and East Market Street.
"It was going everywhere, from the front side to the back side," said Pamela Sturgeon, a neighbor.
The 119-year-old historic house had been turned into apartments.
"It's like a carnival house," said New Albany Fire Chief Matt Juliot. "I mean, it's just walls built in the middle of rooms. Stairwells are narrow and steep."
The New Albany Fire Department is just 500 feet down the street. Firefighters rushed to the home and worked to put the flames out.
It was no small feat. The house was built in 1910, so the type of construction used made it tough.
"A balloon frame construction is, from the basement all the way to the attic, it's open," said Juliot. "The walls are open. There's no stops. That type of construction years ago does make it hard because it goes to the attic."
Once the flames were cleared, an aerial view provided a look straight into the home. Neighbors don't believe anyone was living there.
"It was vacant," Sturgeon said. "The man goes in there every once in a while. He's restoring it to natural like it should be."
Juliot agrees.
"The home appeared to be vacant at the time," Juliot said, adding that there wasn't much in the way of furniture in the home. "Just a lot of trash and debris."
Sturgeon says it's tough to watch what once was a beautiful historic home go up in flames.
"All the old houses -- the're getting burned," she said. "It's hard to restore because it's historical."
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
