LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hodgenville, Kentucky, man has been arrested for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

FBI Louisville tweeted that Kurt Peterson was arrested Wednesday.

He's charged with destruction of government property, obstructing an official proceeding and entering a restricted building.

Peterson is expected to appear in federal court Wednesday.

Several others from Kentucky and Indiana were also charged in the Capitol riots, including a University of Kentucky student.

