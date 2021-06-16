LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hodgenville, Kentucky, man has been arrested for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
FBI Louisville tweeted that Kurt Peterson was arrested Wednesday.
#BREAKING: KURT PETERSON of Hodgenville, KY was arrested today in connection with the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. Stay up-to-date on all of the Capitol Breach cases here: https://t.co/dwam3OWYxd pic.twitter.com/KsgEw88HM0— FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) June 16, 2021
He's charged with destruction of government property, obstructing an official proceeding and entering a restricted building.
Peterson is expected to appear in federal court Wednesday.
Several others from Kentucky and Indiana were also charged in the Capitol riots, including a University of Kentucky student.
