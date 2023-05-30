LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hogan's Fountain in Louisville's Cherokee Park is reopening after a $230,000 restoration project.
The landmark, located on the park's Scenic Loop, was recently restored by Olmsted Parks Conservancy for $230,000.
Tuesday, the nonprofit said the fountain has now been separated from road traffic "by decorative islands filled with native plants, creating a more inviting environment in which to appreciate this local landmark."
As part of the restoration, nine inches of asphalt were removed "from the area surrounding the fountain," and the original cobblestones underneath the fountain were "salvaged and re-installed."
"Hogan's Fountain is the subject of an urban legend speculating that the statue of Pan comes down from the top of the fountain to wander the park on every full moon night," the nonprofit said in a news release. "Park visitors were therefore puzzled when they saw Pan missing from the fountain during the renovation, but the statue was simply undergoing restoration work and has been returned to its perch."
Wednesday morning, from 10-11 a.m., a ribbon-cutting will be held to celebrate the reopening of the landmark.
"Improvements to the Hogan's Fountain area not only showcase this Enid Yandell-designed landmark, but they also protect the fountain and visitors to the fountain from nearby traffic. What this project does is create a public gathering space and a respite from city life, which is central to Olmsted's vision for our park system," Layla George, president and CEO of Olmsted Parks Conservancy, said in a news release on Tuesday.
The fountain, created between 1903 and 1904 by Louisville artist Enid Yandell, was commissioned by prominent merchants Mr. and Mrs. William J. Hogan, who gifted the fountain to the city of Louisville in 1904.
"Originally intended as a watering fountain for horses and dogs, it continues to be a refreshing destination for park visitors with four-legged friends," officials said in a news release.
The triangular pavilion structure across the road from the fountain, however, remains fenced-in after it closed in May 2022 over structural safety concerns after an inspection by Metro Parks staff. The city said wooden beams holding up the roof raised questions about the structure's stability.
A structural assessment study conducted last year found that the wood was so rotted, it had turned to mulch. The study found that problems stemmed from the original design of the structure, which had copper gutters around the base of the roof.
In December 2022, a petition to demolish the pavilion was filed by the Parks Department over the concerns, but was denied in March by the Individual Landmarks Architectural Review Committee.
It's unclear at this time what will become of the structure.
Hogan's Fountain Pavilion was designated as a local landmark in 2012.
