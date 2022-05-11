LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular pavilion at Cherokee Park has closed due to structural safety concerns.
Metro Parks staff inspected the Hogan's Fountain Pavilion after concerns from a park visitor.
The city said wooden beams holding up the roof are raising questions about the stability of the structure.
An adjacent playground designed for smaller children and the swings nearby are also closed.
Both the spray pad and larger playground furthest from the pavilion can still be used.
It's unknown when the structure will be repaired and reopened.
