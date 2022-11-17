LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wood so rotted, it's turned to mulch. That's how the beams at a popular Cherokee Park pavilion are being described.
Hogan's Fountain Pavilion closed in May over safety and structural concerns.
The results of a structural assessment study further explain why it's unsafe.
The study shows that problems stem from the original design of the structure, which has copper gutters around the base of the roof.
"All of those gutter systems drained water directly on top of the wooden beams, which is what led to, I guess, the early demise and early evidence of wood rot, and just, every time it rained water would drip on top of the wooden beams," Jason Canuel, with Metro Parks and Recreation, said.
Repairs could cost about $1 million, while demolition would cost $56,000. A replacement structure could cost about $500,000.
The pavilion was designated as a local landmark in 2012, so if it's replaced, it would have to go before the Landmarks Commission.
