LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather expected to hit Kentuckiana on Thursday night is arriving around the same time many plan to depart for holiday travel.
Travelers arriving at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Thursday said they felt like they flew into Louisville just in time.
"There was a lot of notifications on the phone about weather delays and asking people to switch flights for money," said Eileen Duggan, who was at SDF for a flight. "So I think we came at just the right time."
Duggan flew into Louisville on Thursday and said, overall, there were not any significant delays. But she knows people are concerned about what the expect the next few days.
"I think people are starting to worry about the weather," she said. "I flew out of Manchester, New Hampshire, and we sat on the tarmac for about 20-35 minutes with no real explanation. So we were about 30 minutes delayed, which was great, because my second flight was about that much delayed. So I didn't miss the connection when I came out of D.C."
Some people waiting for loved ones to arrive Thrursday said their flights were expected to arrive a few minutes early. But that's not the case for everyone. According to Flight Aware, there are more than 30 flight delays at Louisville's airport Thursday and at least 17 cancellations. The site also lists one dozen flights already cancelled for Friday, though not all of those are weather-related.
Natalie Chaudoin, director of public relations for the airport, said it's difficult to know exactly what to expect Thursday night and Friday when it comes to flights. She said airlines will be closely checking the weather to decide whether to cancel or delay flights.
In preparation for the incoming weather, Chaudoin said SDF has "snow teams" or "winter weather teams" that work in shifts to ensure the airfield remains cleared off so carriers can land and depart. She said teams have also been performing equipment checks this week and crews are monitoring the weather and pavement temperatures.
She said the snow team is expected to begin working at 6 p.m. Thursday, and shifts will continue as long as they're needed.
AAA spokeswoman Lynda Lambert said her advice is to plan ahead whether flying or driving to a destination.
"If you're travelling over the holiday season — this year especially — it's going to be more complicated because of the winter storm that's approaching," she said.
Lambert advises drivers to check the forecast not only at their start and end points but also along the route. For those flying, she suggests downloading the airline's app to keep up-to-date with any changes.
"Our travel numbers have rebounded to almost pre-pandemic levels, which is a good thing, but none of us factored in a winter storm over the Christmas weekend," Lambert said. "So everyone just needs to, again, be prepared, plan ahead and make the decision that's right for you."
