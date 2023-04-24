LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A nonprofit that protects Kentucky's most vulnerable children is fully back open for the first time since COVID-19.
On Monday, Home of the Innocents celebrated its 143rd anniversary of protecting Louisville's most vulnerable children.
Home of the Innocents was established in 1880 to enrich the lives of children and families, offering residential and community-based behavioral health services, therapeutic foster care and adoption services, long-term care for medically complex children, along with supportive resources for homeless young adults.
Paul Robinson has been the organization's CEO and president for the past seven years. As the nonprofit celebrated its anniversary, Robinson said just last week Home of the Innocents opened up fully since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The Home always continues to step up to be the change that the community needs from us, so we take care of some of the most vulnerable children in the Commonwealth," Robinson said. "Every time there is a great need that is identified, the Home has a reputation for stepping into that and helping."
The organization was founded by Dr. James Taylor Helm, a minister of Christ Church in Louisville. It moved to a facility at East Chestnut Street in 1972, taking over child care programs that were previously run by Jefferson County government and pediatric services that were provided by Jewish Home for Convalescent Children.
Home of the Innocents has rapidly grown in the past few decades. Its 20-acre village near downtown Louisville on East Market Street has a wide variety of amenities and space to support children in need. Home of the Innocents now offers care and assistance to more than 10,000 children and families.
Mat Slone, who has been supported by Home of the Innocents for the past six years, was one of more than 100 people who attended the anniversary celebration. Slone said the nonprofit has helped him "a bunch" over the years.
Greg Virgin has served on the board of directors since 2019. The chair elect and his wife have adopted children through the foster system in Kentucky.
Virgin said its important to help other people understand how to support children in the foster care system.
"One of the things we learned is the experiences that come into the state's care is not in their control," Virgin said.
Home of the Innocents helps children learn skills to be successful as adults. Newborns all the way up to age 21 can live at the Kosair Charities Pediatric Convalescent Center.
"Many you know they might not expect you to make it past the age of five 9, 15, but they come into the KCPCC and they're given a full life," Virgin said. "They get to go to school. They get to participate. They are social and what happens is these children end up living longer, more fulfilling live, which is amazing. That's all from the home. This is the best place to advocate for children and families in Louisville. Not only for the work they do for the children and families here on our grounds, but for the advocacy they do for the state and national for child welfare."
The organization frequently hears success stories from former people who have reached adulthood. Robinson said Home of the Innocents will receive letters from people who were helped along their journey.
"Those stories mean so much to us because that's the heart of our mission," Robinson said. "We're here to provide hope to the children and families who we serve."
Home of the Innocents continues to work toward strengthening its organization and services for the future.
"We're preparing to serve more children and the children's needs to tomorrow," Robinson said.
When they first opened in 1880, they were serving eight children. Now, they're serving more than a thousand.
OPEN SINCE 1880 | The Home of the Innocents opened its’ doors 143 years ago. At 10pm, the services the non-profit provides for children and families in the area on @WDRBNews. pic.twitter.com/zE4g0GBKvG— Molly Jett (@MolJett) April 24, 2023
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenburg proclaimed April 24th as Home of the Innocents Day in recognition of the non-profit's 143rd anniversary.
