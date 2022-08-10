LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- Homearama is returning to Norton Commons for a fifth time this fall.
The 2022 tour will include 10 homes that are near a park in The Hamlet — a 158-acre addition to Norton Common that extends into Oldham County.
This year's showcase, put on by the Building Industry Association of Greater Louisville, will take place from Sept. 10-25. It runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
All of the homes that are part of this year's Homearama have already been sold, according to developers, who say The Hamlet section is popular.
“When we announced The Hamlet a few years ago, the phone rang off the hook,” said Charles Osborn III, managing director of Norton Commons. “The lots are stunning and situated near a lake, fields, and mature wooded areas. The award-winning school district in Oldham County also has major appeal."
All 10 homes have state-of-the-art geothermal technology, which eliminates the need for outdoor air conditioning units. They also feature the latest trends in interior styles and smart home options.
“We are thrilled to be back at Norton Commons,” said Juva Barber, Executive Vice President of BIA. “This community consistently attracts the largest crowds to Homearama. There is nothing like it in the region.”
Parking is free at Homearama, and ticket gates will close a half-hour before closing time each day. To buy tickets, click here.
