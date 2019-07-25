NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- More than 100 Hoosiers packed a meeting Thursday night to learn more about construction options for a more than $90 million rehabilitation of the Sherman Minton Bridge.

The bridge, which carries Interstate 64 between New Albany and Louisville, sees an estimated 90,000 each day. The bridge is 56 years old, and while officials say it's safe to drive on, it needs major improvements.

"The bridge has it's original deck, so that's why it's really important that this rehabilitation project happens," said Andrea Brady, a spokeswoman for the Sherman Minton Renewal Project.

That project is planned to start in early 2021 and would take several years to complete. Project planners are weighing six options for construction, each of which has different costs and timelines for completion.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE SIX OPTIONS FOR THE PROJECT

Some options would change traffic patterns altogether, including impacts to the bridge decks and direction of traffic. Others would close certain lanes and ramps during different time periods.

"I want some more understanding about the congestion, because that's going to be the main thing," Floyds Knobs resident Ron VanTyle said. "There's congestion already, so what's it going to do when we shut down the lanes of the bridge?"

Another option would close the bridge entirely for up to two years and would get the work done sooner. But that doesn't seem to be a popular option with residents and business owners.

"Shutting down the major artery that people use to go from southern Indiana into Louisville is just simply impractical," business owner Cisa Kubley said.

Many people had major concerns about being forced to use the tolled bridges during the length of construction.

"You can't ask people all of a sudden to just start pocketing these tolls," Kubley said. "You know people can't afford to do that. People don't want to do that."

It's too early to tell if the group that makes toll policy decisions for the RiverLink system will decide to offer any discounts.

"That kind of decision would be up to the by-state tolling body," Brady said.

Feedback from Thursday's meeting will be incorporated into a final plan sent to the Federal Highway Administration.

When complete, officials say the bridge rehabilitation project will extend the life of the bridge by about 30 years.

