ELIZABETH, Ind. (WDRB) -- Horseshoe Southern Indiana is saying goodbye to the boat.
After more than 20 years on the Ohio River, the casino is moving to a new facility on dry land. So Caesars Entertainment is throwing a Bon Voyage Party for the riverboat on Saturday, Nov. 30.
The boat was originally called the Glory of Rome, when it opened on the river in 1998. It will now be sold.
An invitation sent out to guests invites people to the goodbye celebration that will have food, drinks and fireworks. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. and ends with fireworks at 8:30 p.m.
Construction is almost complete on an $85 million 100,000 square foot expansion that will offer a Las Vegas-style casino.
The new casino will include:
- Wide variety of real slot machines, table games and poker
- New feature bar and lounge, Volt Lounge, with live entertainment each weekend and craft cocktails
- Juno Bar in the center of the gaming floor with several large flat screen TVs encircling the top of the bar
- New VIP Lounge with outdoor balcony and High Limits gaming areas complimented by a private parlor
- Non-smoking gaming area
- Sportsbook for on-site sports betting
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.