LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An interactive Hot Wheels exhibit is making a pit stop in Kentucky this year.
The exhibit "Hot Wheels: Race to Win" will be at the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green from May 28 through Sept. 25.
Visitors at the museum will get a behind-the-scenes look of how Hot Wheels are designed and how their speed is achieved, according to a news release.
“Generations of children have enjoyed the thrill and speed of racing with Hot Wheels, and this new interactive exhibit now brings families together to learn what brings racing to life in a fun and memorable way,” said Julie Freeland, senior director of global live events & attractions for Mattel.
