LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It doesn’t look like the calendar is about to read 2020 inside Hound Dog Press on Barret Avenue.
The old fashioned printing press business has been in Louisville for 12 years. It started at the Mellwood Arts Center, moved to NuLu and then set up shop on Barret Avenue.
The business nearly doubled its footprint with every move, and it's about to nearly double again. It plans to move to Shelby Street in Smoketown in March.
Hound Dog Press prints business cards, wedding invitations and greeting cards one by one to ship all over the world. It uses movable technology from nearly 100 years ago.
“This will allow us to bring in more equipment and also have more space for events and workshops,” Owner Nick Baute said.
Baute said the business is a “weird, niche market,” and it’s doing well. Hound Dog Press landed a major client from Silicon Valley, Adreessen Horowitz, a venture capital firm that invests in big tech like Twitter and Skype, bringing technology full circle.
“The fact that a couple of guys running 100-year-old printing presses print thousands of business cards for a tech company in Silicon valley still blows my mind,” Baute said.
