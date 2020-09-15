LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Alternative blues music will soon come to life on the fossil beds at the Falls of the Ohio.
Local band Houndmouth is set to perform a concert that will be live-streamed to benefit the Falls of the Ohio Foundation.
The event will also showcase the largest exposed Devonian fossil bed in the world, along with kayaking and fly fishing.
There will be an online auction of "regional items," including band merchandise. It opens on Sept. 26 and will run through Oct. 10.
The concert is set for Saturday, Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m. and will be streamed on Facebook. A recording of the show will also be available online.
