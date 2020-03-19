LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville is working with community partners and donors to distribute money that will help families and organizations adversely affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
The fund, called One Louisville, was announced by Mayor Greg Fischer on Wednesday as a way to help individuals who may be facing a loss of income because of the crisis. As of Wednesday, the fund has raised $3.6 million to distribute.
"The fund will help struggling families stay in their homes, transportation needs and provide food and medical and education services for their children," Fischer said.
The fund is managed by the Community Foundation of Louisville, but Metro Government will be in charge of dispersing money to individuals.
In order to receive the money, a household must make less than that area's median income. For a family of four in Louisville, that's $76,400.
A person must also be able to prove that the have lost income because of the crisis and prove their identity. Those documents would have to be dropped off at one of Louisville's Neighbood Place sites (list below).
- Mabel Wiggins Family Investment Center
- 1411 Algonquin Parkway
- 502.634.6050
- Satellite - L&N Building
- 908 W. Broadway, Second and Third Floors
- 502.595.4575
- 3410 Lees Lane
- 502.485.6810
- Thomas Jefferson Middle School
- 1503 Rangeland Road
- 502.313.4700
- 4018 W. Market Street
- 502.485.7230
- 4255 Hazelwood Avenue
- 502.485.7130
- 1000 Neighborhood Place
- 502.363.1424
- Satellite Valley High School
- 10200 Dixie Highway
- 502.485.7310
- 3610 Bohne Avenue
- 502.485.6710
A person should call the Neighborhood Place location before dropping those items off. Full guidance on how to apply can be found here. A timeline on when the money would be distributed has not been established.
Community-based organizations are also eligible to receive funds. There will not be an application process for those, however. Instead, the Community Foundation of Louisville is using existing data and a committee to determine which organizations are in the greatest need. The first groups are expected to receive disbursement by the first week of April.
"We will have no application process," said Trisha Finnegan, senior vice president of the foundation. "That's a new piece, and I want people to be clear on that. We are not asking people to stop and do paperwork."
Right now, the fund does not have a way to distribute money to small businesses but is actively pursuing options for that in the future. In the meantime, donations are still being accepted for the fund here.
