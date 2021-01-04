LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Americans can now check on the IRS website when their coronavirus relief money was sent to their bank account or when a check will be mailed.
Similar to in the last stimulus check, the IRS has launched an online tool to track the status of your payment. The IRS began sending out the second round of payments, which was $600 for anyone earning less than $75,000 a year, last week. Individuals will also receive $600 per child.
The IRS updates its website data once per day overnight.
