STIMULUS CHECK - TRUMP SIGNATURE - AP FILE.jpeg
FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio. There were just a few hundred coronavirus cases when Congress first started focusing on emergency spending in early March. By the end of that month, as Congress passed the massive $2.2 trillion Cares Act, cases skyrocketed above 100,000 and deaths climbed past 2,000. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Americans can now check on the IRS website when their coronavirus relief money was sent to their bank account or when a check will be mailed.

Similar to in the last stimulus check, the IRS has launched an online tool to track the status of your payment. The IRS began sending out the second round of payments, which was $600 for anyone earning less than $75,000 a year, last week. Individuals will also receive $600 per child. 

The IRS updates its website data once per day overnight. 

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. 

Tags