LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students from Howard University are spending their spring break supporting Kentucky.
The HBCU in Washington sent 27 students to Louisville as a part of the school's Alternative Spring Break program.
After traveling to Mayfield, Kentucky, on Monday to help victims of December 2021 tornadoes, students spent time in Louisville on Tuesday. Students served at Louisville Central Community Center, cleaning the campus in the Russell neighborhood.
"We try to better the community in that type of way, doing whatever we can to make a difference," Caleb Smith said. "You always talk about you want to make a difference in the world, but some people never fulfill those things."
Louisville Central Community Centers, Inc. has served residents in west Louisville for 75 years. It's the 29th year Howard University has had the spring break service program.
