LOUSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The human remains found in a remote part of Nelson County in July do not belong to missing Bardstown mother Crystal Rogers, the Nelson County Sheriff's Office said Friday.
In a news release just after 4 p.m., the sheriff's office said while the community was "hopeful" it would lead to answers in Rogers' case, the remains that were found are not hers. They remain unidentified and part of an open case, police said.
November 20, 2020
The female remains, which were sent to the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia, for testing, were found July 23 near the border of Nelson County and Washington County.
The Nelson County Sheriff's Office said there are multiple missing persons cases from the area. The most well-known case is Rogers, who has been missing for more than five years. The FBI recently took over the case of Rogers' disappearance, which has gone without an arrest.
