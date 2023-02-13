LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Humana Foundation announced a multimillion-dollar investment for equitable health on Monday.
Leaders said $8 million in grants will go to several different programs locally in an effort to "eliminate barriers to equitable health and health care," according to a news release.
The University of Louisville School of Medicine will get funding for dietary interventions to improve the heart health of older African Americans, the foundation said.
UofL will also get a second grant for its H.E.A.R.T. of Louisville Project: Helping Everyone Address Risk Today, university officials said in a news release. The project works to identify members of Louisville's Black community who are at-risk for coronary disease, enrolling them into "long-term nutrition and lifestyle interventions."
"Food insecurity is a major problem that correlates with health care disparities. Nutrition education and food quality issues plague our African American community, keeping heart disease as the leading killer of Americans," cardiologist Kim Allan Williams, Sr., chair of UofL's Department of Medicine, said.
Dare to Care Food Bank will also get funding to help seniors get access to healthier food.
FoodCorps is getting help to expand its nutrition education and free school meals program to Kentucky this year.
The Humana Foundation said it hopes the grants improve nutrition and mental health for patients in Louisville.
