LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society is currently caring for a pregnant mare and her colt rescued from the herd where 21 horses were killed near the Pike-Floyd County line.
The horses were taken to the Humane Society by members of Dumas Rescue, a local animal rescue group. The horses are now recovering at the Willow Hope Farm in Simpsonville, Kentucky. The pregnant mare is reported to be very thin and in need of a special feeding regiment. Both the horses are still being assessed for further treatment.
On Dec. 18, authorities in eastern Kentuckyt responded to the scene of 15 horses fatally shot at a strip mine site. On Dec. 24, six more horses were found dead in the same area. Officials with Dumas Rescue said the horses were scattered over the land and appeared to be hunted. A $20,000 reward is being offered for any information on the shootings leading to an arrest.
