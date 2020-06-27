LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people gathered along Waterfront Park Saturday — but this march wasn't led by adults. It was led by children.
The Million Kid March was an opportunity for children of all ages and colors to protest safely and peacefully, according to march organizers.
Families walked past Louisville Waterfront Park, around Louisville Slugger Field and past the KFC Yum! Center.
Some children held signs alongside to their families to support racial justice in the court system. Bounce houses provided fun, while information booths offered resources.
"Everybody has a chance to march as adults, and I wanted to have the kids the opportunity to do the same thing without any drama or issues with things going on around our city," said Corey Goffner who organized the event with Black Unified Together.
