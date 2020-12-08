LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 600 teachers with Greater Clark County Schools are getting a pay bonus at the end of this year.
It's part of a Teacher Appreciation Grant through the State of Indiana.
The money is awarded to teachers who are found to be either "effective" or "highly effective" in their evaluations. Greater Clark had a total of 595 teachers who received those ratings.
The district has 274 "effective" teachers that will receive an extra $509; 321 teachers were found to be "highly effective" and will receive an extra $636.
Altogether, the district is awarding more than $385,000 to teachers at all grade levels: elementary, middle, and high school. The bonus pay comes through a state grant.
The district says the total amount is higher than in years past.
"This is an increase of $12,096.53 from last year," said GCCS attorney April Geltmaker.
Greater Clark's teachers will see the money in their next paycheck. The grant is open to school districts across Indiana.
