FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds packed the Kentucky Capitol Tuesday to honor African Americans who have fought and died for our country.
They gathered in the Capitol Rotunda for the annual Black History Month celebration to pay tribute to those who served in the armed forces, even as they faced discrimination.
"This is a time to celebrate. But, it is also a time for all of us to reflect, to acknowledge, to look back, and in doing so to honor those who sacrificed and achieved with their dignity intact," state Sen. Gerald Neal, D-Louisville, said.
Gov. Andy Beshear posthumously promoted Col. Charles Young to the honorary rank of brigadier general. Young was born in Mays Lick, Kentucky, in 1864 to parents who were slaves. He was buried in Arlington National Cemetery, and many believe he should have been the first black brigadier general in U.S. history.
