LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Louisville on Saturday to demand action against gun violence.
Thousands of people rallied across the United States on Saturday in a renewed push for gun control measures after recent deadly mass shootings from Uvalde, Texas, to Buffalo, New York, that activists say should compel Congress to act.
In Louisville, the rally began at Louisville Metro Hall, moving down 6th Street to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Place.
"Mitch, if you hear me...this is where I have to go to visit my son, this is where I have to go to visit my son," Rose Smith, who is the mother of a shooting victim, said. "Can you all join me in letting him know that enough is a damn-nough."
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, Congressman John Yarmuth and representatives from the Office for Safe and Healthy neighborhoods took part in the event, along with several other organizations.
"We do not have the same seat...those in power have shiny elevated seats and fancy buildings," Eastern High School student Solyana Mesfin said. "We have seats in a classroom that are designed as a shield in case of an active shooter."
The youth-led movement created after the Parkland shooting successfully pressured the Republican-dominated Florida state government to enact sweeping gun control changes.
Louisville's March For Our Lives included speeches from those impacted by gun violence locally and students who fear for their lives amid school shootings nationwide.
