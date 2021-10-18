HUNTERS HOLLOW, KY. (WDRB) -- It is a stinky problem that may soon be remedied – sewage still overflowing after heavy rains in a small Bullitt County city.
“If it does that like in the really hot days you can’t sit on the deck,” said Linda Parker who has lived in Hunters Hollow for 42 years and is the city’s former mayor.
But her sewage problems may soon be flushed away after Gov. Andy Beshear announced $3 million will be used as part of the Cleaner Water Program.
The Bullitt County Sanitation District is receiving $307,000 to help the construction of a new sewage station after a collapse of an old station in 2014 sent millions of gallons of sewage in public water, issues that were never permanently fixed.
Bullitt Utilities owned the plant, but abandoned the sewer site. Bullitt County Sanitation took it over including a nearly $3 million debt.
That is money that still needs to be paid off – Judge Executive Jerry Summers says the recent funding is a start.
“It helps a lot financially especially when you have to do a debt service,” said Judge Executive Jerry Summers.
A new transmission line needs to be installed, with the help of MSD to pump sewage away – preventing backups like Parker often experiences.
“They won't be having the issues that they once had with sewage and open drains and it's going to alleviate a number of problems we've had out there for years,” said Summers.
Summers is hoping more funding from President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan will aid in any much-needed future projects.
But Parker is just looking forward to the days she can sit on her back porch and take a clean sign of relief.
“I am really, really thankful,” said Parker.
Summers expects the project to get underway sometime next spring and will take about a year to complete.
Related Stories:
- Hunters Hollow sewage treatment plant discharging raw sewage
- Residents near Bullitt Co. sewage spill asked to conserve water
- Raw sewage continues to spill into a Bullitt County waterway
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.