LOUISVILLE Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County motorists should expect multiple ramp closures over the next couple of days as part of an ongoing improvement project.
Crews will be working on one ramp at a time, but there will be multiple ramp closures throughout the night.
The following ramps are scheduled to be closed from 8 p.m. Sept. 22 to 4:30 a.m. Sept. 23:
- Ninth Street/Roy Wilkins and Market Street on-ramps to I-64 West
- I-64 East exit ramp to Ninth Street/Roy Wilkins Avenue (Exit 4)
The following ramps are scheduled to be closed from 8 p.m. Sept. 23 to 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 24:
- I-64 East exit ramp to Ninth Street/Roy Wilkins Avenue (Exit 4)
- I-64 West exit ramp to Ninth Street/Roy Wilkins Avenue (Exit 4)
- Ninth Street/Roy Wilkins/Market on-ramp to I-64 East
Motorists can take the following detours:
- I-64 East: Take Exit 3 (22nd Street), follow 22nd Street to Market Street to connect to Ninth Street
- I-64 West: Take Exit 5B (Third Street/River Road) to Main Street
The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.