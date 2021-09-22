CONSTRUCTION - ROAD CREWS - ORANGE BARRELS - GENERIC FILE (1).jpg

LOUISVILLE Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County motorists should expect multiple ramp closures over the next couple of days as part of an ongoing improvement project.

Crews will be working on one ramp at a time, but there will be multiple ramp closures throughout the night.

The following ramps are scheduled to be closed from 8 p.m. Sept. 22 to 4:30 a.m. Sept. 23:

  • Ninth Street/Roy Wilkins and Market Street on-ramps to I-64 West
  • I-64 East exit ramp to Ninth Street/Roy Wilkins Avenue (Exit 4)

The following ramps are scheduled to be closed from 8 p.m. Sept. 23 to 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 24:

  • I-64 East exit ramp to Ninth Street/Roy Wilkins Avenue (Exit 4)
  • I-64 West exit ramp to Ninth Street/Roy Wilkins Avenue (Exit 4)
  • Ninth Street/Roy Wilkins/Market on-ramp to I-64 East

Motorists can take the following detours:

  • I-64 East: Take Exit 3 (22nd Street), follow 22nd Street to Market Street to connect to Ninth Street
  • I-64 West: Take Exit 5B (Third Street/River Road) to Main Street

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. 

